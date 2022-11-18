Kylie Minogue looks ageless in stunning video for cause close to her heart

Matthew Moore
Kylie Minogue was celebrating a very special cause on Friday, and we were blown away by her ageless beauty
Kylie Minogue started her career back in 1979, but in a fun video she shared on Friday she didn't look to have aged a day from then!
The Australian pop legend was celebrating #ausmusictshirtday, a special cause which aims to support musicians within the Australian music industry. In the clip, Kylie could be seen dancing around in several form-fitting t-shirts, including a black one that featured a frog and another that bore her own name. A selection of shirts then filled the camera, including one that had the image of her sister, Dannii.
WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks ageless for cause close to her heart
In the video, she enthused: "It's Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and I'm celebrating by wearing one of my favourite tees, I'd love you to do the same, so come on, get it on. Show your support for Aussie music industry workers.
The star then directed her followers to the organisation's website to learn more.
In her caption, she expanded by adding: "Put your hands up for today’s #ausmusictshirtday! Get involved by wearing your fave Ausmusic t-shirt and making a donation to Support Act, so we can continue our crucial work helping music workers in need."
Kylie is an agless beauty!
Fans loved her video and were quick to show support, as one commented: "Wearing my let's get to it t shirt today," and a second posted: "I'd wear a Dannii or Kylie one any day."
A third complimented: "My first love," while a fourth shared: "How cute! Much love Kylie!" and a fifth asked the question that was on everyone's lips as they wrote: "Is that Kylie t-shirt for sale? I like what I see."
Kylie always blows us away with her social media posts, and on Thursday she shared some daring photos of herself rocking a slinky black dress.
In one snap, she gazed sensually into the camera, putting her stylish ensemble on full display, and highlighting her toned arms with the skin-baring sections of her flirty number. The second photo put the attention on her legs as she adopted a more playful position.
The star never fails to impress
Kylie went barefoot for her stunning photoshoot, and she flashed her painted nails while her blonde hair glistened in the sunlight that was peeking through the window.
"Milano Daze! @versace @bulgari @sissy.vian @christianvermaark BACI!!!" she captioned the gorgeous images.
The singer's fans went wild in the comments with disco legend Gloria Gaynor posting: "Looking fabulous sweetie."
A second commented: "HUBBA HUBBAAAA Lookin smoking HAWT Lady!!!" while a third penned: "You look amazing."
