Kylie Minogue looks ageless in stunning video for cause close to her heart The 54-year-old looked as flawless as ever!

Kylie Minogue started her career back in 1979, but in a fun video she shared on Friday she didn't look to have aged a day from then!

MORE: Kylie Minogue leaves fans worried with latest photo from Paris

The Australian pop legend was celebrating #ausmusictshirtday, a special cause which aims to support musicians within the Australian music industry. In the clip, Kylie could be seen dancing around in several form-fitting t-shirts, including a black one that featured a frog and another that bore her own name. A selection of shirts then filled the camera, including one that had the image of her sister, Dannii.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks ageless for cause close to her heart

In the video, she enthused: "It's Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and I'm celebrating by wearing one of my favourite tees, I'd love you to do the same, so come on, get it on. Show your support for Aussie music industry workers.

PHOTOS: Kylie Minogue dazzles in bridal-inspired gown for this special reason

LOOK: Kylie Minogue unveils stunning hair transformation as she shares exciting news

The star then directed her followers to the organisation's website to learn more.

In her caption, she expanded by adding: "Put your hands up for today’s #ausmusictshirtday! Get involved by wearing your fave Ausmusic t-shirt and making a donation to Support Act, so we can continue our crucial work helping music workers in need."

Kylie is an agless beauty!

Fans loved her video and were quick to show support, as one commented: "Wearing my let's get to it t shirt today," and a second posted: "I'd wear a Dannii or Kylie one any day."

A third complimented: "My first love," while a fourth shared: "How cute! Much love Kylie!" and a fifth asked the question that was on everyone's lips as they wrote: "Is that Kylie t-shirt for sale? I like what I see."

SEE: Kylie Minogue is pop princess perfection in slinky purple ensemble

WOW: Kylie Minogue looks ethereal in gorgeous mini-dress and strappy heels

Kylie always blows us away with her social media posts, and on Thursday she shared some daring photos of herself rocking a slinky black dress.

In one snap, she gazed sensually into the camera, putting her stylish ensemble on full display, and highlighting her toned arms with the skin-baring sections of her flirty number. The second photo put the attention on her legs as she adopted a more playful position.

The star never fails to impress

Kylie went barefoot for her stunning photoshoot, and she flashed her painted nails while her blonde hair glistened in the sunlight that was peeking through the window.

"Milano Daze! @versace @bulgari @sissy.vian @christianvermaark BACI!!!" she captioned the gorgeous images.

READ: 5 inspiring quotes from celebrities about breast cancer

EXCLUSIVE: Dannii Minogue reveals how motherhood has changed her

The singer's fans went wild in the comments with disco legend Gloria Gaynor posting: "Looking fabulous sweetie."

A second commented: "HUBBA HUBBAAAA Lookin smoking HAWT Lady!!!" while a third penned: "You look amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.