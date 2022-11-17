Kylie Minogue is picture-perfect in striking black dress for sultry snap The Magic singer looked as phenomenal as ever!

We can never get enough of Kylie Minogue's fashion, and the pop legend got her fans talking on Thursday when she posed for a sensual snap.

The All the Lovers songstress looked sensational as she shared two photos of herself posing in a stylish black designer dress while lying on a bed. In one snap, she gazed sensually into the camera, putting her stylish ensemble on full display, and highlighting her toned arms with the skin-baring sections of her flirty number. The second photo put the attention on her legs as she adopted a more playful position.

Kylie went barefoot for her stunning photoshoot, and she flashed her painted nails while her blonde hair glistened in the sunlight that was peeking through the window.

"Milano Daze! @versace @bulgari @sissy.vian @christianvermaark BACI!!!" she captioned the gorgeous images.

The singer's fans went wild in the comments with disco legend Gloria Gaynor posting: "Looking fabulous sweetie."

A second commented: "HUBBA HUBBAAAA Lookin smoking HAWT Lady!!!" while a third penned: "You look amazing."

Kylie's photos caused a stir

A fourth enthused: "I can't stop starting at your beauty, KM," and a fifth added: "Gorgeous from head to toe!"

Last month, Kylie wowed when she posted a snap of herself wearing an ultra-feminine cream gown featuring chic velvet panels and a flattering neckline adorned with lace.

She teamed her statement number with a pearlescent manicure and opted for glam makeup in the form of black winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy nude lip.

The singer can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion!

Showing off the latest addition to her line of wines, Kylie could be seen clutching a bottle of alcohol-free sparkling wine.

"This festive season I am absolutely thrilled to be launching Kylie Minogue Wines first zero perfect alcohol, Sparkling Rosé," she captioned her post.

The 54-year-old added: "Our refreshing, sparkling and finely balanced non-alcoholic drink with notes of fresh strawberry and a complex, dry finish is now available at @kylieminoguewines, @winedelivered and @tescofood nationwide!"

