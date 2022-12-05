Kylie Minogue dazzles fans in striking pink ensemble The popstar always looks incredible

It's no secret that Kylie Minogue is the ultimate fashionista and on Monday she was captured in the most incredible pink gown as she stepped out at a special lunch in aid of her wine brand, Wines by Kylie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the popstar, 54, was a vision as she posed up a storm in a floor-length ethereal gown, featuring three-quarter length puff sleeves and a low V neckline.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks ageless in cause close to her heart

Resharing a clip of herself taking a photo with an attendee, the star penned: "So great to meet some #lovers @debortoliwines," as they posed for a series of pictures together.

Kylie matched her glamorous gown with a pair of barely-there silver heels which perfectly complimented her stunning look.

Kylie shared the update on social media

She wore her iconic blonde tresses down and styled in natural waves. As for her makeup, the Better the Devil You Know singer opted for subtle eye makeup, brushes of rosy blusher and picture-perfect light pink lipstick.

The update came after Kylie had fans worried when she shared a photo just weeks ago of her arm in a wrist support.

She was enjoying an incredible trip to Paris when shared a candid selfie from her room to mark the occasion but sparked concern when fans notice the black support in the glamorous photo.

"Oh no Kylie, what has happened to your wrist? Is that a brace?" One fan penned.

Fans immediately noticed the brace

A second added: "Have you hurt your arm, Kylie?" With a third replying: "Whilst you look beautiful, that looks like a medical brace on your wrist. I hope it's not too painful and I hope you're resting it."

Whilst the star may have referenced the injury cryptically in the caption of the update which read: "Friends and photos (and scans) for over 30 years always!@katerinajebb #Paris," the star appears to be on the mend as thankfully, the support hasn't been seen since.

