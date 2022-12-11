GMA3 introduces yet another new face to show - all we know about DeMarco Morgan The anchor hosted alongside Stephanie Ramos and Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Good Morning America viewers, particularly fans of their lunchtime special GMA3, are seeing a lot of new faces on the show.

Following the departure of longtime hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as the aftermath of their affair continues to unravel, the two were initially replaced with Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez, who joined Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Now there's yet another new host on the block, DeMarco Morgan, and fans – plus celebrities – have a lot of opinions about him!

During Friday, 9 December's installment of the news show, the 44-year-old hosted next to Stephanie and Jennifer, as he was in for fellow new host Gio.

Formerly a part of the CBS News team with their local Santa Monica, California station, DeMarco was hired by ABC just last month, and the last two weeks have surely been quite the whirlwind for him.

In November, he looked back on his career in journalism and broadcast news on Instagram, as he announced his move to ABC. He wrote: "2 0 - Y R- A N N I V E R S A R Y - Here's to 20 years in Broadcast Television and my NEXT chapter at @abcnews … Thank you."

Fans are quite happy with the choice

Prior to kickstarting his decades long career, the journalist attended HBCU Jackson State University in Mississippi, as well as Columbia University's celebrated graduate journalism program.

Though he has only made one appearance on GMA3, he has already made waves amongst the program's viewers, who have not only praised the network for their pick, but given loads of compliments to DeMarco.

Fans and celebrities alike approve of the new GMA3 host

Fans took to social media to comment on the change, writing: "DeMarco Morgan is everything," and: "DeMarco Morgan got the ladies losing their minds," as well as: "Even his name is hot!" plus another fan added: "DeMarco Morgan is fine, GMA3 knows what they're doing.

Even celebrities have made note of the addition, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais tweeting: "Well, hello," alongside another tweet including photos of the anchor, also writing: "Ha!!!" to a fan who cheekily wrote: "ABC doesn't want a distraction and they give us him… girl I'm distracted."

