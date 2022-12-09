Gayle King weighs in on GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'messy' affair The CBS star didn't hold back

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are currently on hiatus from GMA3 after their extra-marital relationship was revealed and now fellow TV presenter, Gayle King, has weighed in too.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, she was quizzed about the ABC journalists and their romance which was captured on camera, and she had plenty to say.

The popular CBS journalist appeared confident and vocal as the host asked her about the dramas unfolding over at the network.

See what Gayle offered up and her surprising reaction to Amy and T.J.'s relationship in the video below.

WATCH: Gayle King speaks out about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair

The stars have been missing from the show this week and ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision in an editorial call on Monday morning, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages and that while Amy and T.J. were off air, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos would be keeping their seats warm.

It has not been revealed when the pair will be back - or how long the hiatus will last.

Amy and T.J. are on hold from their presenting roles on GMA3

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have both been working together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Since the affair rumours broke last week, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work".

Amy and T.J. are both married to other people

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

