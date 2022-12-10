Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time The star has split from her children's stepfather Andrew Shue

Amy Robach is currently going through a challenging time as she's been put on hiatus following reports of a romance with GMA3 co-host, T.J. Holmes.

But despite the upheavel in her life as she moves out of the family home and is believed to have split from her husband Andrew Shue, her oldest daughter is continuing with life as she knows it.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's Amy Robach speaks out for first time following hiatus from the show

Ava Monroe, 19, no longer lives with her mom and younger sister, Annalise, 16, and is currently a university student and very talented singer.

WATCH: Gayle King stuns fans by weighing in on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair - see what she said

Loading the player...

While Amy navigates the implications of her relationship, Ava has given a glimpse into what life is currently like for her - and it's heartwarming.

MOST READ: Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking news about her health

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday's new modelling photo revealed - and she's so grown up

Taking to Instagram stories, the teen posted snapshots at a lecture and also of some holiday cookies, she'd pulled out of the oven.

Amy's daughter gave insight into her life during this emotional time for the family

Ava also added a snapshot of a city skyline and appeared to be enjoying the festive season. Her update comes after her mom spoke out for the first time since she was placed on hiatus.

In footage obtained by Daily Mail, Amy was seen walking her dog in New York City, saying: "It's kind of over now".

TRENDING NOW: NCIS fans delighted as beloved character returns to show

POPULAR: Today Show reveals shake-up to 3rd hour with Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker

Amy and T.J. have both come off social media since the affair came to light and it has not yet been announced when they will return to the ABC daytime show.

Amy and T.J. were photographed on a romantic break together

The pair's absence was briefly addressed on Monday's episode of GMA3, where sub hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez joined Dr. Jennifer Ashton in Amy and T.J's places.

"Welcome everybody to what you need to know on this Monday," Stephanie said at the start of the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.