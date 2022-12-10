T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach his 'best friend' in interview before affair was revealed He had amazing things to say about his GMA3 co-star

T.J. Holmes didn't hold back when he was asked about Amy Robach in an interview with the New York Post weeks before their affair was exposed.

The GMA3 stars - who broke their silence in the video below - are on hiatus as the network attempts to navigate news of their romance.

But even before the married co-stars were revealed as more than just friends, T.J. spoke passionately about the mom-of-two.

When asked by the publication how he feels about his role on the ABC show, he admitted: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

His comments came ahead of him running the New York marathon with Amy and he added: "I never ever ever could have imagined things working out the way they have "

The interview was from October, and at the time, he was unaware he would be taken off the air weeks later.

T.J. called Amy his 'best friend' and said he adored working with her on GMA3

T.J. was excited for where his career was taking him and said: "So what's next in my career? I got a great thing going and I want to keep it going as long as I can.

"I get to show my personality and I still get to do news. I still get to go live. I still get to travel."

T.J. has been married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, for 12 years and Amy has been with her husband, Andrew Shue, for the same amount of time.

Amy and T.J. have chemistry on-air too

However, he admitted he was unsure of what the future held for him as things rarely went exactly to plan - not that he thought it was a bad thing.

"I get the question, 'Where do you see yourself in five years?'" he said. "And I have no idea because every plan I've had in my life … I did not end up there, but I ended up somewhere even better than I could have imagined."

