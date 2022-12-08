Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance The GMA star has been off air since Monday

Amy Robach has been keeping a low profile since the news of her romance with GMA co-star T.J. Holmes came to light last week.

The Good Morning America star has been off air since Monday after being put on hiatus along with T.J. but broke her silence on Wednesday.

GMA anchors T.J Holmes and Amy Robach break silence on their 'great week' after romance emerges

In footage obtained by Daily Mail, Amy was seen walking her dog in New York City, saying "It's kind of over now".

Amy and T.J. have both come off social media since the affair came to light and it has not yet been announced when they will return to the ABC daytime show.

The pair's absence was briefly addressed on Monday's episode of GMA3, where sub hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez joined Dr. Jennifer Ashton in Amy and T.J's places.

"Welcome everybody to what you need to know on this Monday," Stephanie said at the start of the show.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have both been off GMA this week

"Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off." Gio added.

"We are so glad you are here with us to begin this brand new week here on GMA3, and we are tracking so much."

HELLO! received confirmation on Monday that Amy and T.J. were temporarily going on a hiatus, a decision that was made by ABC News President Kim Goodwin.

It has not been revealed when the pair will be back - or how long the hiatus will last.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014. The pair have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Ashton.

Amy Robach recently moved out of her apartment in NYC

Since the affair rumours broke last week, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work."

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

