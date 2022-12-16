Lorraine Kelly makes exciting announcement ahead of Christmas

Lorraine Kelly has so much to look forward to, and is rounding off 2022 perfectly! Read her exclusive column with HELLO! to find out why…

I'm so delighted to be back with series four of our WHAT IF podcast that I do with my daughter Rosie. We ask people about turning points in their lives and have really fascinating, in-depth conversations that are funny, moving and hugely entertaining.

So far we have talked to some incredibly interesting people like astronaut Tim Peake, Gok Wan, Eddie Izzard, singer Beverley Knight, explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Craig David, actor Luke Evans and so many more.

This series has been emotional, uplifting and we've been so lucky to have such open and honest chats. This week's episode is an incredible interview with comedian Joe Tracini, who talked with heartbreaking honesty about his struggles with mental health, but who was also incredibly funny and talked so much sense.

Our podcast is sponsored by "HOME INSTEAD," a brilliant organization that gives care to people like the elderly or infirm who need a bit of extra help so they can stay in the comfort of their own homes.

Lorraine pictured with Hannah Graf

In fact, we did a special episode on caring for people we love with the wonderful Scott Mitchell who was married to national treasure Barbara Windsor until she died from Alzheimer's two years ago. Scott has written a book about their life together which is a wonderful read about the highs and lows of their life.

Barbara gave him strict instructions not to gloss over anything and he has done her proud. When she became very ill, Scott knew he needed help and Barbara's carers were wonderful.

Other guests coming up include ex-army officer Hannah Graf, a trans woman and mother of two who shares her story and her marriage to trans man, actor and film-maker Jake. As an added bonus she brought her youngest baby daughter Teddie in to see us which was lovely.

The mother-of-two shares her story

Coming up over Christmas and New Year we talk to Brian Cox, comedian Judi Love and Corrie legend Sally Dynevor who probably has the biggest "WHAT IF" of all.

Her character was given a storyline where she was diagnosed with breast cancer. This meant Sally had to do a lot of research and discovered a change in her own breast which turned out to be cancer. It was found in time and she was successfully treated. But she still wonders WHAT IF.

You can listen to all of our previous WHAT IF podcasts and there's a new episode every Thursday.

