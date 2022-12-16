Jennifer Aniston reveals heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death with emotional message The actress has been left devastated

Jennifer Aniston took to social media with a sad message on Thursday as she shared her devastation over the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The Morning Show actress revealed she was heartbroken at the news that the star had died at the age of 40.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres pens difficult tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I'm heartbroken'

Taking to her stories, Jennifer added a video - which can be seen below - of her meeting and embracing tWitch.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares emotional video and message during difficult time

Loading the player...

She wrote: "Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought into this world will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, beautiful soul."

The former So You Think You Can Dance star and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show died inside a motel room on Tuesday 13 December, and the coroner's office has now closed his case file after ruling that he died by suicide.

MORE: Michael Strahan's tribute to friend after his upsetting death

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

He leaves behind his wife Allison and three children Maddox and Zaia, and step-daughter Weslie. News of his death was confirmed on 14 December by Allison, who released a statement announcing he had passed away.

His wife Allison released a devastated statement following her husband's death

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Stephen leaves behind his wife and their children

She continued: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison concluded the statement: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.