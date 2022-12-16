Amy Robach and T.J Holmes spotted on first cozy NY date since relationship was revealed The stars looked every inch a couple

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes put the dramas of the last two weeks behind them when they stepped out in New York for the first time together since news of their relationship was revealed.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the GMA3 co-stars walked arm-in-arm as they wrapped up against the cold of the city.

They both smiled while making their way to The Capital Grille to grab lunch and while they didn't pack on the PDA inside they looked relaxed and carefree as they enjoyed their meal.

Amy and T.J. sat at the bar and both had a glass of wine with their lunch.

Afterwards, they strolled back to T.J.'s apartment and Amy made her date laugh as she chatted away to him.

The photos come in the midst of their hiatus from GMA3. They were taken off air after their affair was made public.

Amy and T.J. are on a break from GMA3 but appear to be enjoying their time off

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call last week, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages.

Amy and T.J.'s romance was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together.

Amy and T.J. are both still married

The images showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom and they were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

Both parties are married, making their relationship a shock to viewers and their loved ones.

