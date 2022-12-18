Exclusive: I'm a Celebrity's Jill Scott and fiancée Shelly Unitt talk romantic proposal and future plans

In the new issue of HELLO! magazine, Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott has given her first photoshoot and interview at home in Manchester with fiancée Shelly Unitt, revealing their future plans and telling why her lifetime goal is for a visit from Prince William.

"We’ve said that in the new year, we need to make a life plan of everything," says the retired 35-year-old football heroine who was part of the history-making England squad who lifted the cup at the Euros in August.

"It's been so busy; we still haven't had our engagement party yet." One thing's for sure, the guest list for their wedding just got bigger.

"We will invite my I'm A Celeb … campmates and their families. You become really good friends because you’re together so much, it accelerates the relationship," says Jill. "We had a great group; the campmates and the families, everyone got on so well."

Jill proposed to Shelly in March 2020 with a beautiful diamond ring she bought in New York, and which she slipped into a glass of champagne during a weekend away at Huddersfield's Titanic Spa.

However, Jill tells HELLO! she kept the dazzling sparkler hidden in her football rucksack until the time was right. "I was so scared of losing it, Shelly became convinced I was going to break up with her, because I was acting so weird."

"Everywhere she went in the house, the rucksack went with her and if we were going out, she'd spend ages trying to work out where to put it," says Shelly, 37. "I honestly had no idea. I just thought she was leaving me!"

Of why they are such a winning team, Jill adds: "We’re total opposites. I can be too laid back, whereas Shelly needs a plan. We work well because we find a middle ground." Jill tells HELLO! that 2022 has been "the best year of my life".

Jill and Shelly got engaged in March 2020

"People ask me, 'What means more, the Euros or being Queen of the Jungle?'. The Euros was something I worked my arse off for every single day of my 16 years of playing for England. It was the best moment of my life, getting that gold medal and now, to know I’ve retired with women's football in such a better place, if you’ve contributed even one percent, then that fills my heart with joy.

"Nothing can beat the Euros win, but I guess the jungle has been the icing on the cake."

After an incredible 2022, what’s top of her wish list now? "For Prince William to drop by our coffee shop," reveals Jill, referring to Boxx2Boxx, the local café she and Shelly opened last year.

"That's a lifetime goal. If I can get him there, I reckon Shelly and I could mic-drop out of this life happy. I've met him a lot over the years, and he is always really supportive and genuine, and he's so knowledgeable about the game.”

