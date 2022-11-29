I'm a Celebrity's Jill Scott discusses jungle wedding with Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott may have only just been crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity, but she is already planning the next big moment – her wedding with Shelly Unitt.

The Lionesses footballer and her partner had kept largely quiet about their wedding plans following their engagement in March 2020, but Jill made a few rare comments about how they might celebrate following her jungle exit. As well as gushing about appreciating Shelly for the "sacrifices" she has made in their relationship, Jill admitted they need to "get some planning in place" after the coronavirus delayed their plans.

WATCH: The emotional moment Jill Scott is crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm A Celeb

"We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us, so I think we do need to get some planning in place. It will be nice. We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what's happened but obviously getting engaged, the next plan is to get wed," she told the MailOnline.

"I have always appreciated our relationship 100 per cent – being able to go off and do football and be away two weeks out of every month it's so hard for the person that you're with and the sacrifices they have to do and knowing I had Shelly's support going into this from day one, if I hadn't I wouldn't have been able to do it so we're a good team."

Jill opened up about her wedding plans after winning I'm a Celebrity 2022

While her I'm a Celebrity co-stars such as Mike Tindall and Owen Warner may expect a wedding invite, she confirmed they won't be jetting back to the Australian jungle.

"I am excited to see what happens in the future, but I don't think there will be a wedding in the jungle!'

Jill also opened up about finding it "really difficult" that she couldn't speak to Shelly or her close family and friends while appearing on the ITV reality TV show. "But coming out and seeing how proud everyone is makes it all worthwhile," she added.

The footballer announced her engagement to Shelly in 2020

The Manchester City footballer has been in a relationship with Shelly for around five years, and she revealed the exciting news that she had popped the question by sharing a photo of Shelly wearing a sparkly solitaire engagement ring with a pave band as she held a cup of coffee.

Jill wrote: "The best coffee so far @shellyunitt," while Rachel Unitt's sister shared the same snap with the caption: "Yes yes yes!!"

Jill has sported several rings on her left hand

Several photos since then have shown Shelly proudly showing off the diamond on her left hand, while Jill has worn a variety of bands on her ring finger. She sported a unique black and silver band back in August 2022, followed by a silver ring during FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between England and Luxembourg the following month, and a chic silver band at the Legends of Football 2022 in October.

The duo live together in Manchester where they run a coffee shop called Boxx2Boxx.

