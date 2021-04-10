Exclusive: Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares happy update on their relationship Ant Anstead was left devastated by the break up

Christina Anstead and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, ended their short-lived marriage in September 2020 and at the time he revealed he was utterly devastated.

But now he’s opened up to HELLO! in a new interview to make a surprising revelation about his relationship with the Flip or Flop star.

Ant was heartbroken over the demise of his less-than-two-year marriage to Christina and called the shock split "a big hit".

He even attempted to heal his broken heart by attending a five-week-long "Breakup Recovery Program".

Now though, Ant insists he is in a good place and even called co-parenting his son, Hudson one, with Christina, "easy".

Discussing how, despite the gut-wrenching breakup, they are navigating looking after their little boy, Ant told HELLO!: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy. We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

Ant says he feels lucky that co-parenting with Christina has been easy

Christina has two children with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Ant has a son and daughter in the UK with his ex-wife.

Following his split from Christina, Ant told People magazine: "It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed."

But now, he admits he's really turned a corner and revealed: "It certainly has taken some time, but I finally feel like I’m in a really good place. I’ve really used this season in my life to reset every little detail.

"I realise how lucky I am and how little I need. So many people lose sight of what’s real and important, and in my world the most valuable elements were fully presented to me.

Christina shares her youngest son Hudson with ex-husband Ant

"I am a positive and happy person by nature and right now I can honestly say I am happy and at peace. A guy stopped me in the street the other day as I was skipping and singing to myself while walking with my son, Hudson who was also dancing along.

"I didn’t even realise I was doing it, it was just happening, and that made me smile. It rubs off on Hudson and it even rubbed off on a total stranger. Happiness is very powerful and contagious."

As for his relationship with Hudson? "He and I have this amazing little bond together," Ant said. "We rotate around each other. And while he only speaks a few words as of now, I know exactly what he’s saying.

"We love to read together, and we do so every night before bed. He’s getting really good at identifying his favourite books and toys."

