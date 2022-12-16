Mike Tindall reveals which royal he got permission from to appear on I'm a Celebrity Zara Tindall's husband finished fourth in the TV series

Mike Tindall made history when he appeared on I'm a Celebrity, becoming the first member of the royal family to do so.

Following his return from the Australian jungle, he sat down for an episode of his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, where he discussed the experience with his co-hosts. Mike was grilled about his true thoughts on his fellow campmates and even took part in a quick-fire round where listeners submitted their questions to him.

One of the questions from co-host James Haskell revolved around whether the former rugby player needed permission from the royal family to appear on the programme.

Mike revealed that he didn’t "have" to seek permission from the royals, but as a courtesy he decided to do so anyway.

"You don't want to upset anyone," he explained. "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'."

The dad-of-three also revealed that he wasn't warned off sharing certain stories of the royals, knowing what he shouldn't share, and admitted to sometimes "cutting conversations short" when he was quizzed about them, knowing a short dialogue wouldn't make it to air.

Mike spoke to William ahead of his appearance

During the podcast, Mike was told about William's "diplomatic" answer when the royal was asked whether he was rooting for him or former Lioness Jill Scott.

During a visit to RAF Coningsby, William was asked by one of the corporals who he was backing out of the two.

The Prince reportedly smiled at the cheeky question and said: "That's a tricky one."

Mike made it to the final four

Mike ended up finishing in fourth place on the show, losing out to Jill, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

After leaving the jungle, he was immediately reunited with wife Zara Tindall, who had flown out to support him, alongside their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

