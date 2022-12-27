Dianne Buswell shares fun photo of Joe Sugg as they continue to spend Christmas apart The pair have been together since 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg might be thousands of miles apart, but the Strictly Come Dancing pro still has her boyfriend of four years on her mind.

On Monday, after enjoying a day out with her parents and a walk on the beach, Dianne couldn't help but scroll through her camera roll and look back at some photos taken this year.

"Going through my camera roll and this made me lol @joe_sugg," she captioned a photo of Joe, which showed him wearing a beekeeper suit whilst holding a spray can in one hand and a racket in the other.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal controversial Christmas tree decorations

Loading the player...

The snap seems to have been taken on the top floor of their country home in Surrey. The couple met on Strictly in 2018 and soon swapped their London flat for their first home together complete with a beautiful garden boasting uninterrupted country views.

LATEST: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look so in love during special Christmas Day reunion

Whilst Joe hasn't responded to the hilarious post, he spent Monday taking down his Christmas tree. The YouTube star seems to have spent the festive season with his family in Somerset.

Dianne shared a funny photo of Joe in a beekeeper suit

Despite the miles apart and different time zone, Joe and Dianne have done their best to keep in touch with each other.

On Christmas Eve, Dianne shared a screenshot of the pair on a video call together.

In the snap, 33-year-old Dianne looked to be in a festive mood, with her brother Andrew dressed up as Santa while Joe laughed in the background.

The Strictly star shared photos from her trip to the beach

And dropping a hint that things are better than ever between the pair, the Strictly star tagged her beloved Joe and used a heart emoji in her caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.