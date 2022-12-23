Joe Sugg sends hidden message to Dianne Buswell as he spends Christmas with his family The couple met back in 2018 whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell might be thousands of miles apart this Christmas, but they are still very much on each other's minds.

Whilst the Strictly Come Dancing pro partner has been gushing about reuniting with her parents, her brothers and her nieces, and hitting the beach, Joe has returned to Somerset to spend time with friends and family.

The 31-year-old has been documenting his "wonderful trip to the shire" and couldn't help but send girlfriend Dianne a hidden message.

VIDEO: Dianne comments on having children with boyfriend Joe

Loading the player...

LATEST: Why Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are celebrating Christmas apart

Whilst gushing about his stay "at the amazing Court Farm", a lovingly restored 16th Century farmhouse in Somerset, Joe sent Dianne a décor hint, revealing: "I kinda want our house to look like this!"

Joe has travelled to Somerset to see family and friends

The gorgeous bedroom, as shown in a photo posted on his Instagram Stories, boasts a superking bed under a vintage chandelier, with an authentic barn door which opens onto a bathroom with both a huge walk-in shower and contemporary roll top bath.

Joe also praised the log burner, keeping him warm during his stay. "You cannot beat a good log burner this time of year," he wrote.

The couple fell in love whilst taking part on Strictly Come Dancing

The theme would no doubt work well in Joe and Dianne's country home in Sussex. The couple met on Strictly in 2018 and swapped their London flat for their first home together complete with a beautiful garden boasting uninterrupted country views.

Joe went on to reveal to his followers that he was visiting Lacock, a village in the county of Wiltshire.

"Forever grateful for this beautiful village where I grew up," he said.

He then visited The Lacock Bakery and showed its gorgeous window display, which featured a copy of his book, Grow: How Nature Can Restore Balance in a Busy World.

"I used to go to this bakery as a toddler in my pushchair and now look! I left a special message in this book," he remarked.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.