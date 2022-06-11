Meet the LGBTQ mums and dads and their adorable children: Elton John, Tom Daley, Cynthia Nixon and more These rainbow families are so sweet!

Pride Month celebrations are in full swing, and for some families there's an extra reason to celebrate as they mark the event with their young children. Same-sex adoption has been legal in England and Wales since 2002, with Scotland following suit in 2007, and Northern Ireland making it legal in 2012.

SHOP: Need a glam beauty look for Pride? This $18 rainbow palette is all you need, we promise

Other parents have gone for surrogacy to start their own families, and many LGBTQ celebrities have been open in their parenting journeys, allowing us to have a glimpse as their young children grow up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John and children get into the festive spirit in fun family video

Elton John

Elton John and husband David Furnish share two children, Zachary, ten, and Elijah, eight, both of whom were born via the same surrogate. Elton and David have chosen to be somewhat private with their children, but still share pictures of the young boys online.

MORE: Elton John shares rare photo of sons as he posts sweetest tribute

The young boys are certainly growing up fast, and earler in the year, David shared some photos of the pair skiing, and they looked like professionals!

Tom Daley

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black are the proud parents of son Robbie, three, who was sweetly named after Tom's late father. Robbie was born via surrogacy, and although the dads shield Robbie's face from the camera, he frequently appears on their social media pages.

MORE: Tom Daley reveals one of son Robbie's baking habits in cute video

Robbie is also a star on Tom's YouTube channel, where fans have been delighted with adorable clips of the youngster painting, baking and interacting with his daddy and papa. There was also an adorable moment where Robbie showed his own pride in his father, when Tom became an Olympic champion last year.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon and wife Christine Marinoni are doting mums to son Max, who frequently appears on Cynthia's Instagram page. Christine gave birth to Max back in 2011.

The Sex and the City star is also mum to sons Samuel, and Charles, from her previous relationship with Danny Mozes. Although the pair appear less frequently on her social media feed, Cynthia is still incredibly proud of her all children, and gave lots of support to Samuel, also known as Seph, when he came out as transgender in 2018.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is a doting father to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who were born via gestational surrogacy as well as daughter Lucia, and Renn. The singer likes to keep his children out of the spotlight, but has shared pictures with his brood online.

And he doesn't plan at stopping at four children, speaking to Entertainment Tonight last year, he confessed: "Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me. I don't know. That's all I've got to say."

MORE: Ricky Martin shares rare pictures of twin sons during daytrip

Ian H Watkins

Ian is a proud father to twin boys Macsen and Cybi, who he shares with his ex-boyfriend Craig Ryder. The two boys were born via surrogate, and although H keeps their faces out of the spotlight, he's more than happy to share sweet pictures of the trio together.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are doting dads to twins Gideon and Harper, ten, and the family are more than happy to share sweet images of their young children growing up.

The couple share plenty of events including birthdays, Father's Days, Christmases and even when the duo get new toys!

MORE: Pride Month 2022: 12 brands to shop this month to show your support

SEE: 12 binge-worthy LGBTQ+ shows you need to watch

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge is a mum to four adult children: Bailey Jean, Beckett and twins Johnnie and Miller. The singer shares Bailey Jean and Beckett with ex-partner Julie Cypher and shares the twins with her ex-partner Tammy Lynn Michaels. She doesn't often share pictures of her children, but does so to mark important events.

In 1994, she gave a powerful interview to The Advocate about same-sex parenting, saying: "I think one of the many fears people have about homosexuality is around children. I think that the more gay parents raise good, strong, compassionate people, the better the world will be."

Charlie Condou

Charlie is a proud father to Georgia and Hal, who he shares with friend Catherine Kanter. The two young children spend their time with Catherine as well as Charlie and his husband Cameron Laux. The youngsters were born through IVF and Charlie and Catherine had a pact that they would have children if she hadn't had one by the age of 40.

Charlie has been incredibly open about being an LGBTQ+ parent, and loves sharing pictures of his children online, with the family having many fun adventures!

Karamo Brown

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is an incredibly proud father to two sons, Jason and Curtis. Karamo found out that he was Jason's father when the youngster was ten years old in 2007, and three years later he adopted Jason's half-brother Curtis.

The trio have a great relationship, and in a fun TikTok video, Jason lamented how despite being 24 years old, people still thought he and his 40-year-old father were brothers.

Tan France

And Karamo isn't the only member of the Fab Five with a child, as fashion guru Tan France and husband Rob Nurse welcomed a son. Ismail, last year. Their son's birth was a little bit stressful, as he arrived seven weeks early, and as a result had to spend three weeks in the NICU. Thankfully all is fine, and they've proven to be one sweet family.

Jenna Wolfe

Former Today Show host Jenna Wolfe and partner Stephanie Gosk are doting mums to two young daughters, Quinn, and Harper. The couple frequently share heartwarming pictures of their daughters, who Jenna calls "two sassy girls".

Cheyenne Jackson

Hollywood heartthrob Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau are the proud fathers to twin children Willow and Ethan. Cheyenne melted hearts when he introduced the pair to the world, with some adorable pictures of the new dads swaddling their newborn children.

The twins are often the stars of Cheyenne's social media feed, with the youngsters appearing in fun videos or pulling silly faces alongside their fathers.

Robbie Rogers

Former soccer player Robbie Rogers and husband film director Greg Berlanti are two proud dads to son Caleb, and daughter Mia. Robbie and Greg frequently share pictures of their darling children on social media, ranging from special occasions like Christmas to adorable family outings.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.