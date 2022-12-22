Why are Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg not celebrating Christmas together The Strictly power couple will be away from one another for the holiday season

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg surprised fans this week when Dianne flew out to Australia without her boyfriend joining her, as she prepared to spend Christmas on the other side of the globe.

Dianne has flown back to spend Christmas with her family, including her young niece Zofia, who will be celebrating her second Christmas. Joe will likely spend the festive season with his own family, including his own niece, Ottilie. Dianne had already been planning to see her parents, sharing several messages from her dad about him seeing her if she made the Strictly final.

Sadly, Dianne and celebrity partner Tyler West were eliminated during the show's Blackpool special.

The professional dancer will have been wanting to spend Christmas with her family, as she's been unable to for the past two years. In 2020, the world was going through lockdown periods, while in 2021, she contracted COVID-19 while holidaying with Joe in Lapland.

It's not uncommon for Dianne to fly out to Australia on her own, and the couple were apart for their first Christmas together in 2018, which happened shortly after they first got together.

Dianne headed home for the holidays

During her time away, Dianne shared how she was missing her then new boyfriend, saying: "I honestly feel so so lucky I'm in Australia with the best family a girl could wish for and I have a very special somebody waiting for me when I return to the uk @joe_sugg I hope everybody out there has the most amazing Christmas spent with loved ones and having the best time sending you all joy and happiness merry Christmas you amazing lot."

The pair even spent time away from each other last year when Dianne made a solo trip back home.

But she delighted fans when she shared reunion photos with her beau, sharing a photo of the pair cuddled up on the sofa and joking: "Football may not have come home but this little ball of jet lag did."

But even though they're apart from one another, it doesn't mean that they haven't gotten into the festive spirit together as they shared a sweet video of them decorating a Christmas tree together.

