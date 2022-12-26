Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look so in love during special Christmas Day reunion The Strictly stars met on the show in 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg looked so in love as they reunited on Christmas Day for a special FaceTime call.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dianne shared a sweet photo of the reunion which showed Joe's face very close up to the screen whilst the Strictly professional beamed as she sat with her young niece.

Alongside the sweet image were a string of red love hearts alongside the words: "Christmas wishes."

The couple are spending Christmas apart whilst Dianne visits her sunny homeland Down Under for the festive season whilst Joe is seeing his family in the UK in Somerset.

The pair reunited on FaceTime

The pair have been keeping in regular contact after fans worried they had split, but this doesn't appear to be the case, as the Christmas Day call wasn't the first the stars documented during their time apart, as they also enjoyed a catch-up on Christmas Eve.

Joe also addressed the split rumours on Instagram after he shared a photo of the hotel room he was staying in during his trip.

Whilst gushing about his stay "at the amazing Court Farm", a lovingly restored 16th Century farmhouse in Somerset, Joe sent Dianne a décor hint, revealing: "I kinda want our house to look like this!"

Dianne has been dazzling fans with Christmas updates from Down Under

The gorgeous bedroom, boasts a super king bed under a vintage chandelier, with an authentic barn door which opens onto a bathroom with both a huge walk-in shower and a contemporary roll-top bath.

Meanwhile, Dianne has been delighting fans with updates from her sunny Christmas at home, and on Friday shared the most incredible photo rocking a vibrant orange swimsuit.

The fabulous post sparked lots of comments from her fellow Strictly Come Dancing cast mates who couldn't wait to rush in with sweet messages for the star.

Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Nancy Xu all left a number of loving emojis in the comments section.

