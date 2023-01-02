Jeremy Renner's sweet move prior to news of accident and hospitalization The Marvel star is in critical condition

Jeremy Renner's fans are praying for his health as news was revealed of his "critical" condition following an accident soon after New Year's celebrations.

Many are taking to his social media to share their wishes for his recovery, especially on his latest post, which captured a heartfelt gesture ahead of the new year.

He shared a clip of himself driving a truck in what looked to be a rural area in India, as part of his upcoming Disney+ show Rennervations.

The official synopsis reveals that the show follows the actor "in his journey as he travels the world helping communities by 'reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles'".

"There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus," he'd penned.

Fans inundated the comments section with messages like: "Speedy recovery," and: "I hope you're okay!" and even: "Come on Jeremy! You defeated Thanos!"

Jeremy revealed his show Rennervations would be coming soon

"Sending my prayers to you Jeremy. Stay strong," a fourth added, with one follower writing: "Don't give up, Jeremy! The world still needs Hawkeye."

The Marvel star was hospitalized following a snow plow accident which left him severely injured, although an update from his publicist has revealed that there's hope.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his publicist, Samantha Mast, revealed.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the statement continued as Jeremy was airlifted to a local hospital from Reno, Nevada.

The Hawkeye actor is in "critical but stable" condition

The Oscar-nominee has a family home about 25 miles from Reno, with the region having recently been hit with a severe snow storm over the holiday season.

A report from TMZ further revealed that Jeremy had been plowing snow to help free his family following the storm and that the plowing machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in major blood loss.

