Amanda Holden stuns in phenomenal new bikini photo

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden shared a stunning new bikini photo with her fans on Sunday
Amanda Holden wowed her fans on New Year's Day, as she showcased her fabulous figure in a skimpy white bikini.
The incredible photo saw the star posing on a wooden swing over a gorgeous pool, arching her back she took in the sun.
The presenter, singer and actress posted the stunning shot to her Instagram Stories, captioning the LUX Grand Baie resort in Mauritius – and it looks gorgeous.
Amanda also posted a photo of herself in the pool swing to her Instagram feed, with palm trees in the background and one foot dangling in the water.
The star captioned the image: "Swinging into #2023 [camera emoji] by @lexi.hughes_official," referring to her eldest daughter.
The mum-of-two is clearly enjoying a family holiday at the moment, and her fans were quick to react to her breathtaking pictures.
Amanda looked so glam in the snapshot
Their comments included: "Wow, thought this was your daughter, stunning," "Smoking hot," and: "A true goddess," while others simply posted fire and heart emojs.
Previously, the 51-year-old radio host shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her two mini-me daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten.
The star also enjoyed a very stylish Christmas with her family, as she proved on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the BGT judge delighted her followers with a series of festive updates.
The star is soaking up the sun
Among the snaps, Amanda shared a clip of herself setting light to a Christmas pudding, and she wore the most beautiful green dress as she did so. She looked fabulous in the sophisticated long-sleeved green dress adorned with statement ruching and a plunging neckline.
Amanda teamed her gorgeous gown with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a nude manicure and a dainty choker necklace.
She styled her blonde tresses into a centre parting and curled the ends for a touch of texture. Exuding glamour, Amanda elevated her festive look with a sweep of glittering eyeshadow, fluttery eyelashes and a nude lip.
