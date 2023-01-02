Nicola Peltz stuns fans with intimate New Year's Eve footage starring Brooklyn Beckham Nicola and Brooklyn shared a very passionate kiss

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have caused quite a stir with photos and footage from their New Year's Eve celebrations.

The couple saw in the start of 2023 with Nicola's family and a number of friends, including Selena Gomez – and it looked spectacular!

Snapshots show the group celebrating at a lavish beach party with guests seen waving sparklers and watching an incredible fireworks display.

Nicola further revealed that she and Selena wore matching Valentino silver sequinned mini dresses on the night, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a suit jacket and shirt.

Fans went wild for the photos and videos from the night – including footage showing Nicola and Brooklyn sharing a very passionate kiss.

The couple are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in April, and are clearly still head over heels in love.

It comes after Brooklyn made a candid confession about their wedding day and revealed he was nervous Nicola would change her mind.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the son of David and Victoria Beckham said: "I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous.

"Right before, I was like, 'Oh my god, what if she doesn't walk down?!' So I was on my guard: 'I'm marrying my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?'"

He continued: "But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I bursted [sic] out crying. It was an amazing day. Marrying your best friend is the best thing you can do.

"Find the person that makes you a better person and wife them up. Finding the right person changes your life and makes it 100 times better."

Brooklyn decided to spend Christmas with Nicola and her family at her father Nelson Peltz's mansion in Miami – eschewing the Beckhams' traditional Cotswold celebrations.

David and Victoria's eldest son was certainly missed; in one of her festive posts, the fashion designer told her 30.4 million followers: "Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

