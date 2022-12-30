Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors Great news

Gwen Stefani has got everyone talking about whether or not she is pregnant and finally the singer was delighted to share the news she said she has had to "hold in for so long".

"I can't believe I was able to hold this in for so long," she wrote in the caption. Much to the delight of her fans, the songstress was finally able to reveal the happy news she has been keeping secret for this time.

Watch Gwen - who is married to country singer Blake Shelton - make the big reveal in her own words as seen in the video below.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani finally reveals her happy news

Loading the player...

She got candid talking about beauty and make-up in a piece to camera she shared with her legion of loyal fans. In her caption she added: "@kirbiejohnson is the mascara queen so happy @gxvebeauty is her fav!"

Her followers were quick to respond to her announcement.

"This makes me so happy," one said, among the sea of comments. "Super stoked," others added. "Can't wait." "Counting down the days."

Speculation has been rife that Gwen Stefani is pregnant and she has been adding fuel to the fire by teasing the huge announcement in the video above.

Previously, fans speculated: "You and Blake are having a baby! Makes perfect sense with him leaving The Voice to focus on a family."

A second said: "You're pregnant!" A third added: "I knew it. I knew you were pregnant two months ago!"

Gwen and Blake have been very happy together

Her husband Blake recently revealed he is prioritising family life, including spending time with his stepsons - Gwen's kids - Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight.

He told PEOPLE: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

