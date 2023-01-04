NFL star Damar Hamlin's little brother breaks silence as Bills safety remains in critical condition The 24-year-old athlete suffered a cardiac arrest during the game on Monday

Damar Hamlin's seven-year-old brother and his biggest fan, has shared a heartfelt family message on Instagram in the wake of the NFL star's health crisis.

The young sibling of the Buffalo Bills safety - named Damir - posted a statement from the family on social media and was immediately inundated with prayers and support.

The sportsman suffered a cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and was rushed to hospital following CPR on the pitch.

The family statement read: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support.

"We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Damar's little brother Damir is his biggest fan

His uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke out on Tuesday evening and revealed further details of his nephew's condition to ESPN.

Dorrian said Damar had to be resuscitated twice, once on the pitch and again at the hospital. He also revealed that there is concern surrounding potential lung damage.

"I know he's still here, I know he's fighting," he told the network. "We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over, not just the country, but the world. It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it'll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that."

Damar's team members were horrified by the moment

He gave a glimmer of light when he said that Damar is "improving from where he was yesterday," but it's clear he's not out of the woods yet.

Dorrian said he was watching the game with Damir and family. "First we thought it was just a normal hit, and we thought that he popped back up maybe take a couple plays off and get back," he said when Damar went down following a hit from the opposition. "But the way my nephew [Damar's younger brother] I have never heard him scream and cry like that. And then, when it was 10 minutes gone past, and then 20 minutes gone past, I knew something was serious."

He added: "Once they canceled the game, we loaded up two carloads and we drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, to just be here to support my nephew."

