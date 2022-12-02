Savannah Guthrie's bittersweet Christmas revealed as she opens up about the holidays with her family - exclusive The star is currently absent from Today

Savannah Guthrie adores the holiday season and does everything she can to make it a magical time for her two children, Vale and Charley.

However, her passion for Christmas is bittersweet as it also marks an emotional day for her family.

The star lost her dad when she was a teenager and she spoke to HELLO! about why the festive period is so bittersweet.

"Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah's dad passed away in 1988 when she was only sixteen-years-old after suffering an unexpected heart attack.

The mom-of-two often remembers him with fondness and while it's sad that he isn't there to celebrate, she does all that she can to make their own traditions as a family.

Savannah's father died when she was 16 years old

Speaking of her children, she ontinued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

She then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

Not that her husband Michael is very impressed with the decision. "And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh. "He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

Savannah wants to make Christmas as magical as she can for her children

Savannah is currently dealing with a difficult illness which means she missed the annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting.

She updated fans from her bed where she revealed she had a fever and was feeling pretty under the weather in an Instagram post.

In her caption, she wrote: "UGH - flu or something like it since Monday. I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY."

The longtime host added: "Hopefully it passes soon! Miss everyone."

