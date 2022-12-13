Bruce Willis' new heartwarming photos surrounded by his loved ones leaves fans in awe The star retired from the spotlight due to a difficult diagnosis

Bruce Willis has had a difficult year after being forced to step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

But he's refusing to let the challenge stop him from enjoying every second of his time with his family.

Bruce was inundated with love and support after his ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared snapshots of them all spending an early Christmas together.

Alongside several images of them all, including Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, their daughters and the three children he shares with his ex-wife, Demi wrote: "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit."

Fans were blown away by the heartwarming photos and commented: "Merry Christmas to you all. Such a lovely family, such good hearts. God bless you every single day and give you the strength you need to cope with the adversities of life."

Others added: "I wanna say happy Holidays and Merry Christmas and my thoughts and prayers 2 all of you," and praying hand emojis. Emma also commented and wrote: "What a fun evening."

Bruce was surrounded by his loved ones as they celebrated the holidays together

Bruce recently had more reasons to celebrate as he rang in his 60th birthday with his family.

The actor and Demi were married for 13 years between 1987 and 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 28-year-old Tallulah.

In 2009 Bruce married Emma and they have welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and eight-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Bruce is refusing to let his diagnosis stop him from enjoying his family

They celebrate their blended family and have all been supporting Bruce as he navigates his condition.

The statement they released informing his fans of his retirement read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

It continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

