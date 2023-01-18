Dolly Parton reacts to goddaughter Miley Cyrus' 'revenge' song Miley is said to have written the song about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Dolly Parton has shared her reaction to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' new song, which is supposedly aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The country superstar is clearly very proud of Miley but admitted she wasn't sure if the 30-year-old actually had a hand in writing Flowers, which was released on Liam's birthday, 13 January.

"I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter," Dolly told Us Weekly. "I don’t know who wrote that, but I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story if not her actual writing."

Miley is, in fact, credited as a songwriter on the track alongside Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack.

Ever since its release, fans have been speculating that Miley penned the track about Liam, whom she dated on and off for years before tying the knot in 2018. Their marriage didn't last long though and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Lyrics from the song include: "I can buy myself flowers… Talk to myself for hours… And I can hold my own hand… Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Fans think Miley's new song is about Liam

Whether the track is about Liam or not, Dolly certainly understands why Miley would channel her personal life into her music.

"We just kinda always kind of share whatever we're feeling. Miley don't need any help from me and I'm doing all right on my own," Dolly added.

"But we do love sharing what we are going through and what's going on in our lives and what our plans are and that sort of thing. We just talk like goddaughter and godmother."

Dolly is very proud of her goddaughter

Dolly has previously opened up about her friendship with Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and how it led to her becoming Miley's godmother, telling Sirius XM’s Just Jenny show: "He opened some of my shows. We just got to know each other.

"I wrote a song called Romeo and had him in a video. We just kind of gelled, 'cause we're both country kids. We had a lot of fun just talking about that. And then when Miley came along, I said, 'She’s got to be my fairy goddaughter'".

