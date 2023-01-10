A look into Miley Cyrus' famous family - from Dolly Parton to Noah Cyrus The star has country and punk rock royalty in her family

Miley Cyrus has been a household name for over a decade, going from Disney Channel starlet to Hollywood it girl to iconic singer and everything in between.

She's had plenty of sources of inspiration to pull from, starting with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and none other than Dolly Parton, but she has also inspired others in her family to follow in her footsteps, with her sister Noah Cyrus also making a name for herself with her singing.

The singer-actress rose to stardom right alongside her dad – who himself garnered fame in the 1990s for songs like Achy Breaky Heart and In the Heart of a Woman – as the two played onscreen father-daughter on Disney's Hannah Montana.

WATCH: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform Wrecking Ball

Loading the player...

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

The 61-year-old divorced Miley's mom, Trish Cyrus, in 2021, and since then has become engaged to the Australian singer Firerose, 34, who he met on the set of Hannah Montana over ten years ago.

Also there for Miley to guide her through fame from an early age was Dolly herself, who is her godmother, and not only did she make appearances on Hannah Montana when her goddaughter was a teen, but she was also by her side and on stage when the singer hosted her own New Year's Eve party for NBC at the end of 2022.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares incredible family portrait following untimely leg injury

The Cyrus' have bred quite the talented and famous bunch, and Miley's older brother, Trace Cyrus, is also a popular musician, and formerly the lead singer Metro Station. He previously dated fellow Disney star Brenda Song, who played the iconic London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, which had a crossover episode with Hannah Montana.

Both Billy Ray and Miley attended an honorary event for Dolly back in 2019

The family's singing abilities go all the way down to the youngest, Noah, who is 23-years-old. She also had appearances on Hannah Montana and at Miley's New Year's Eve party, and she last released an album in 2022, her second after five EPs, titled The Hardest Part.

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to ABC show

MORE: Miranda Lambert's unexpected baby photos has fans saying the same thing

Miley herself hasn't released music since her 2020 album Plastic Hearts, though that's about to change.

The star looked spectacular as she promoted her new album coming soon

She recently revealed she is finally coming out with new music, starting with a single titled Flowers which will be released on 13 January.

The album will come out later in the year, on 10 March, and it is titled Endless Summer Vacation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.