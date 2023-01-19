Jenna Bush Hager debuts unexpected BTS look after major family update The NBC star is the daughter of George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager took to social media with a hilarious update for fans as she was caught behind the scenes for a video on Instagram - and you won't believe her hair.

The Today show host, 41, was spotted sporting a set of multi-colored rollers in half of her hair whilst she chatted to the camera about her friend's new book titled, "Very Good Hats." The star quipped that the title of her friend's book was behind her getting-ready look.

She said: "Hey everybody my good friend Amy Straub wrote a very good children's book, it's called 'Very Good Hats' and in honour of it I'm wearing a hat of sorts or curlers but it's kind of like a hat, rolly hat.

Jenna rocked a getting ready look

"Your kids are gonna love it it's super fun. The pictures are beautiful her illustrator Blanca Gomez did an incredible job. Pick it up!"

Jenna opted for impeccable makeup in the clip featuring brushes of natural bonzer and elegant nude pink glossy lips.

Jenna's photos were so sweet

The fabulous update came just hours after the star shared a sweet selection of photos with her family spending quality time together.

The anchor posted a photo dump featuring touching photos alongside her husband Henry Hager and even one of their daughters, which looked to be Poppy.

Cozied up in one of the shots was the latest addition to the family, a cute kitten they'd recently adopted named Holly.

Other images featured Henry running along the beach and the Today host getting to take advantage of some of the lighter winter weather.

Captioning the photo she penned: "Life lately," alongside a heart emoji. The heartfelt images sparked a string of comments from her friends. "Such beautiful happiness!" Dylan Dreyer wrote, while Savannah Guthrie simply quipped: "Life good," and Sheinelle Jones simply shared a slew of heart emojis.

