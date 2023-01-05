Jenna Bush Hager points out co-star's fashion choice on the show The NBC News anchor didn't expect for it to be noticed

Jenna Bush Hager's years in the spotlight have definitely given her an eagle eye when it comes to making stray observations, especially when it comes to fashion.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host used that to perfection when she called out Hoda Kotb's sub Willie Geist on his specific fashion choice live on the air.

While Willie had been showing photographs from his family's holiday, Jenna brought them up again and zoomed straight in on his shoes.

"It just comes to mind," she wondered, before she then posed: "Are those the women's shoes you purchased?" referring to his red loafers.

Willie clearly wasn't expecting the response, loudly exclaiming and then saying: "You called me out," before clearing the air on the matter.

"I'm just wondering because you told me once, and listen, I respect it," Jenna added, after which Willie explained that it was a simple matter of confusion.

Jenna pointed out that Willie was wearing women's shoes

"I'd like to explain myself," he started, saying: "There's an outlet store out on Long Island…that is a Cole Haan loafer, and I was assured that that is a men's shoe.

"And then I go out and see my mom, and she looks at my feet and goes 'Oh, I have those too!'" which got a chuckle out of everyone in the studio.

After some discussion on sizing, he concluded with: "Well, it's a women's shoe and I make no apologies for it," and Jenna agreed, adding: "Good, I like it."

Willie joined Jenna for the recent installment of the show as Hoda was away with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie as part of their anniversary celebration.

Hoda, meanwhile, was celebrating five years on the air with Savannah

The two marked five years on the air together and did so in grand fashion, being invited to ring the bell of the New York Stock Exchange and getting sweet on-air shout-outs from their co-stars.

