Jenna Bush Hager is beaming with joy as she announces 'dream' news

Jenna Bush Hager is having a wonderful start to the year - and she couldn't wait to tell her fans all about it! The Today star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal some "dream" news involving a meeting with a hero of hers, Judy Blume.

Jenna was able to meet Judy - famed children and young adult author - to interview her ahead of the release of the film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, based on her work.

Alongside a photo of herself with Judy, Jenna wrote: "Are you there God, it’s me Jenna! Just spending time with this dream of a woman and author! New film coming soon!"

Many followers were more than made up for Jenna, who is incredibly passionate about books and reading. Her Today co-star Sheinelle Jones wrote: "Oh my goodness! One of my favorite books growing up!" while Savannah Guthrie simply responded with a set of explanation marks.

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, will arrive in theaters on April 28, and stars Rachel McAdams playing Barbara, Margaret's mother, and Abby Ryder Fortson as the protagonist.

Jenna Bush Hager with one of her heroes Judy Blume

Meeting such an acclaimed author will have been a huge deal for Jenna both for her career and her personal life.

The daughter of George W. Bush has been making a name for herself with her Read with Jenna bookclub over the past few years, and has a legion of fans as a result of its success.

In December, the star enjoyed a career highlight with a feature in the LA Times. She proudly shared the article on her Instagram feed, which was quickly cheered on by her co-stars at Today.

Jenna on the Fourth Hour with Hoda Kotb

The positive article highlights many of Jenna's successes with Read with Jenna, including the fact that 36 of the 49 titles selected for it to date have made it to the bestseller list.

What's more, 16 of these bestsellers are from first-time authors, making it all the more of an achievement of Jenna's popularity and success of the book club. Jenna has also written a number of books herself, including a children's story, The Superpower Sisterhood, which she co-wrote with her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

The book quickly became a New York Times bestseller after it was released earlier in the year, and at the time, Jenna and Barabara opened up about the inspiration behind the story to HELLO!. They revealed that their mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, was the inspiration behind the story as she was an only child growing up.

