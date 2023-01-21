Jamie Oliver and wife Jools thrill fans as they make exciting joint announcement Jamie Oliver and Jools Oliver made quite the unexpected announcement

Life is never quiet for Jamie Oliver and wife Jools, with the couple sharing five children and a dog, and on Saturday the married couple made a surprise announcement.

Taking to social media, Jamie revealed that he had recorded an audiobook to go alongside his children's book, Billy and the Giant Adventure, and that both he and Jools would be starring in it! The celebrity chef shared a snippet of the recording process, which featured Jools giggling and also revealed some of the other big names that were involved with the project.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools share surprise announcement

Loading the player...

The League of Extraordinary Gentleman star Jason Flemyng will take part alongside Tamzene Allison-Power. In the caption, he also revealed that Hotel Babylon star Dexter Fletcher was involved as was Kadeem Ramsay and Benny Mails.

In a lengthy caption, Jamie shared: "I'm so excited to let you in on a project I've been working on that's been so much fun. I've recorded an audiobook to accompany my children's book, Billy & The Giant Adventure! It's going to sound epic!

PHOTOS: 12 coolest celebrity kids' birthday cakes that you need to see

"I've brought in a few friends to bring some of the characters to life, including Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Kadeem Ramsay, Benny Mails and Tamzene Allison-Power - not to mention a star turn by my wonderful wife, Jools Oliver!"

He then teased: "And the cherry on the cake is a song I've written for one of the characters. But who? You'll have to listen to find out! I've loved making it and I hope you love it too.

Jamie revealed he was working on an audiobook

"Available to pre-order now, it's a great companion to enjoy with the book, all the links you need are in my bio. big love joxx."

PHOTOS: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools poses with lookalike daughters in gorgeous new selfie

LOOK: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares intimate glimpse inside festive home as she shares sweet family update

Fans were ecstatic following the news, as one enthused: "This is so beautiful and very magical. Love it," and a second penned: "Wow wow I can't wait to read it!! Fantastico. Makes everyone become a child again, what a joy xx."

A third added: "Love this! If only every audio book was recorded in this way..." and a fourth mused: "Gosh, that must have been so fun to do!"

Jamie's book was inspired by the stories he told his children

Jamie's book is set to be released in April, with the chef sharing the news back in October.

The book was partially inspired by his dyslexia, which he explained caused him to struggle when reading bedtime stories to his young children, leading them to ask him to share ones from his head.

"I built this little catalogue of stories which became this," he explained.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.