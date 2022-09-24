Jools Oliver has amazing response as husband Jamie makes grand romantic gesture The Naked Chef star trialled some new recipes

Jamie Oliver is always trialling new recipes, and his family are more than likely to be willing guinea pigs for his culinary creations.

On Saturday, he attempted a new dessert that featured chocolate sponge cake that was infused with coffee, and was appropriately served in a coffee cup. The celebrity chef revealed that the two key ingredients were actually the favourites of his wife, who will likely need some cheering up as their nest became quieter as eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy headed back to university.

The family spent a magical summer together, with Jools documenting many a beach day on her social media feed.

In his caption, Jamie explained: "Been doing a bit of testing with two of @joolsoliver’s favourites...chocolate and coffee. What do you reckon?"

Jools was one of the first to respond to the post, and she had an incredible reaction as she enthused: "Amazinggggggggggg."

We want one!

Other fans were also wowed by the delicious-looking concoction, as one commented: "That looks amazing," and another shared: "It looks very delicious! Yummy yummy!"

Another simply posted: "Yum yum yum yum," while a fourth added: "A Mocha Mousse Pot, sounds divine," and a fourth penned: "I dibs testing the next batch."

Meanwhile many others asked for the recipe, and we certainly hope that Jamie shares it soon.

Jamie and Jools will have a very quiet house at the moment now that schools have returned, and as they headed back the mum-of-five shared a poignant post.

Jamie and Jools spent the summer with their children

Jools took to Instagram to share a portrait featuring her, her husband, and their five children as she opened up about her emotions for the milestone day.

"Time to officially say goodbye to the summer, thank you kids you really made this one extra special for so many reasons," she penned.

"The bags are packed and by the door the shoes are polished and the uniform is all laid out in their rooms. Just finished little notes to put in their bags am shattered!!! Looking forward to having my morning coffee in peace but will miss those little familiar voices everywhere I go," she wrote.

