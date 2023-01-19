12 coolest celebrity kids' birthday cakes that you need to see From royal babies like Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to Stacey Solomon's personalised pet cake for Rex!

Here at HELLO!, we're a little bit obsessed with all those scrummy celebrity and royal children's birthday cakes. Some of the bakes totally blow our minds!

Birthdays are an exciting time for all children – presents, balloons, a yummy cake to scoff. Some kids get a lovingly homemade cake from mum and dad on their big day, while others are treated to impressive creations by professional bakers. From rocket-shaped treats to four-tiered masterpieces and cakes overflowing with sweets… some famous children are truly pampered on their special day.

Take a look at the amazing cakes below…

WATCH: 12 Amazing Celebrity Birthday Cakes

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana

Lilibet's cake is pink perfection

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated her first birthday with an incredible party at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage last June and her parents hired a very special cake maker for the occasion... Violet Cakes By Claire Ptak the same team who created the Duke and Duchess's wedding cake in 2018 revealed that they had made a similar buttercream frosting and Amalfi lemon and elderflower sponge cake for Liliy's milstone birthday.

READ: 13 delicious royal birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

REVEALED: The Queen's delicious guilty pleasure revealed - and you'll want to try it

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna

Luna's cake is inspired by a Disney classic

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna turned four on 14 April, and the couple gave her this amazing cream and jam layered cake. The creation was covered in pastel-coloured flowers and macarons and shaped in the number four - a creation Chrissy said was from herself.

Birthday girl Luna looked ready to devour her beautiful cake as soon as the photo session was over!

MORE: Eat like the Queen! Royal kitchen utensils used by palace chefs

Stacey Solomon's son Rex

Rex's cake paid homage to the family pets

Stacey Solomon's son Rex was presented with a showstopping dinosaur themed birthday cake on his third birthday last May, and what made it extra special was the addition of the Solomon-Swash family pets! Moulded out of icing fondant were life-life miniature versions of dogs Teddy, Peanut, and even Theo, who had passed away only months earlier. The heartwarming moment when Rex exclaimed "and Theo! Yay!" was captured by Stacey on video.

MORE: 43 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

Holly Willoughby's son Chester

Chester's cake reached new heights

One of our favourite celebrity cakes ever – Holly's cake for son Chester was out of this world. Holly posted: "This beautiful boy turned 5 today... We love you Chester... so so much."

The cake was a two-tiered red sweetie creation decorated with pale yellow drizzle icing and all kinds of delicious goodies. The cutest thing about Chester's amazing cake was his name placard on the top, in matching red. Holly's son certainly looked taken with the culinary masterpiece as he's seen reaching out for a candy stick in the snap.

Frankie Bridge's son Carter

Carter's cake was a spooky surprise

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge celebrated son Carter's fifth birthday with a spooky Halloween theme. The spectacular cake was made up of a green Frankenstein's monster, a circular orange pumpkin and topped with a white ghost – there was even a mini graveyard at the base and spiders and bats floating around the edges.

Frankie posted: "A big Happy Birthday to our Halloween obsessed boy. I hope you continue to be confident enough to be your own person... just like you are now. You make me smile so much sausage #birthday #love #family. Thank you so much for the cake @eatsweetcheeks."

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy

Buddy was in chocolate heaven with this cake

Chocolate heaven! Jamie Oliver's ten-year-old son Buddy looked chuffed with his huge choccie birthday cake, which was dripped in chocolate sauce and sprinkled with biscuits. The cake itself was all chocolate, and was topped with a dinosaur toy as well as gold cake pops. Delish.

Thanking baking twins Rozzie and Lizzie Batchelar for their decadent masterpiece, the celebrity chef wrote: "Benefits of a belated birthday cake, there's one happy boy. Thank you @lizziebatchelar and @rozziebatchelar, you is the best." [sic]

SEE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field treat birthday girl Teddy to the cutest pancake cake!

Myleene Klass's son Apollo

Apollo loved his cake to the moon and back

Now, now that's a cake. Presenter Myleene Klass doesn't do things by halves when it comes to celebrating her children's birthdays – just look at the incredible rocket cake she gave her son Apollo for his first birthday!

"Apollo’s first birthday was EPIC!" wrote Myleene on her Instagram page, alongside photos of the party. "Thank you to everyone that made it so special and one to remember."

The Cake Store commented on Myleene's post, writing: "We’re over the moon that you loved the cake and had a fantastic day. Happy 1st Birthday Apollo."

MORE: 15 best chocolate gifts you can buy online now for the ultimate Christmas treat

Rochelle Humes' daughter Valentina

Valentina's towering superhero cake was epic

What an incredible cake! This Morning star Rochelle threw her daughter a Spider-Man themed birthday party, complete with husband Marvin dressing up as the famed web-slinger, a huge bouncy castle, lots of presents, and a delicious-looking four-tiered cake.

The bottom tier was decorated in light blue icing and covered in multiple-sized black and white paper made to look like buildings. The second tier was covered in red and black icing to emulate Spider-Man's costume, while the third and fourth tiers looked like concrete with "Happy 3rd Birthday Valentina" written across them in white icing. Finally, a little Spider-Man figure was placed on top.

Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia

Peppa Pig made an appearance on Patricia's cake

The prettiest Peppa Pig cake we've ever seen!

Christine and Frank Lampard celebrated little Patricia's second birthday with this stunning Peppa Pig birthday cake made by her go-to bakery Fondant Fleur Cakes.

Christine wrote: "Our little girl is the big 2 already! We mightn't have been able to have a big party but we made up for it with a #peppapig cake, presents and plenty of balloons @balloonguyscompany @partiesandsigns @jadesbakes2020 @fondant_fleur_cakes_."

Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya

Anaya's cake was remarkably similar to Luna's

Wow, how beautiful is one-year-old Anaya's multi-tiered cake?

The daughter of Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon was treated to a festival-themed first birthday party recently. Alesha told her Instagram fans: "@azukaononye and I had so much fun creating our mini Firstival for Anaya with the help of our family and friends at @dazzleandfizz @grind & @cakescouturelondon. Special day for a special buba! #firstival #birthday," she captioned the post.

Those pretty pastel-coloured cakes look too good to eat!

MORE: Joe Wicks' incredible birthday cake has to be seen to be believed

Kimberley Walsh's son Bobby

Bobby's cake was one of the coolest cakes around

When Kimberley's son Bobby turned six, the former Girls Aloud singer treated her son to this show-stopping cake. The colourful creation from The Cake Store featured edible nerf toys around the base and was covered in blue, yellow and orange icing, with 'Happy 6th birthday Bobs' written across the bottom larger tier.

According to the website, there are four different filling options for each tier. For the top and bottom tier cake there is a choice of vanilla sponge with jam and buttercream – which is also offered gluten-free – chocolate sponge, or red velvet sponge with cream cheese frosting.

MORE: Eat like the Queen! Royal kitchen utensils used by palace chefs

Storm Keating's son Cooper

Cooper enjoyed M&Ms galore!

What a cake! Storm and Ronan Keating treated their three-year-old son Cooper to this super-cool Paw Patrol digger cake, which featured oozing chocolate icing, M&Ms and Kit Kats. It had a Paw Patrol logo on the side and a puppy figurine on the top who was sitting in a digger, appearing to scoop up some of the chocolates.

The mum-of-two captioned the sweet picture: "When your favourite little man turns 3 years old. #pawpatrolobsessed #familytradition #homemadecakes #cooperkeating #birthdaycake."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.