Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares intimate glimpse inside festive home as she shares sweet family update The couple share five children together

Jools Oliver is like any parent, happy having her whole brood back home for Christmas.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the doting mum - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - shared a sweet snap of the family's decorated Christmas tree as she revealed her two eldest daughters have returned home.

"Finally [sparkle emoji] just had to wait for the big girls to come home [white dove and star emoji] xxx," she wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans alike rushed to post heartwarming comments, with Lisa Faulkner saying: "Happy Christmas to you." Another follower stated: "Nothing more pleasing then a tree with family."

"What a beautiful tree! Merry Christmas Oliver family," a third post read, while a fourth added: "The tree looks lovely! Have a wonderful Christmas."

Jools, 48, and Jamie, 47, are no doubt looking forward to spending the festive period with their children. Their two eldest daughters Poppy, 20, and Daisy, 19, have been studying at university, and are now back home. They are also parents to daughter Petal, 13, and sons Buddy, 12, and six-year-old River.

Jools shared this snap of their family's Christmas tree

The family left London for their current Essex home, Spains Hall, in 2019. The sprawling Grade I listed Elizabethan country house near Finchingfield has a whopping £6 million price tag and boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall.

The Olivers have shared occasional family photos from the home including a cosy memento of time spent snuggling around the fireplace and the special moments when the family come together to celebrate birthdays.

Just last week, Jools gave fans a glimpse inside family traditions. "Hoping to continue to teach our children that Kindness is at the [heart] of everything xxx," she wrote alongside two photos of River.

"It's going slowly but River has a few little plans to get us there and I have had a million offers of tea and foot massages. My absolute favourite tradition of Christmas @thegivingmanger."

