Jamie Oliver's wife Jools poses with lookalike daughters in gorgeous new selfie The children's fashion designer shares five children with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver

Jools Oliver enjoyed a fun night out with her two eldest daughters, Poppy, 20, and Daisy, 19 this week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the doting mum - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - uploaded a sweet selfie with her girls at what appeared to be some sort of concert.

WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

Loading the player...

The heartwarming moment comes shortly after Jools and her husband Jamie celebrated Christmas with all of their children. It was no doubt a special time as the eldest two have been studying at university.

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, are also parents to daughter Petal, 13, and sons Buddy, 12, and six-year-old River.

The family left London for their current Essex home, Spains Hall, in 2019. The sprawling Grade I listed Elizabethan country house near Finchingfield has a whopping £6 million price tag and boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall.

MORE: 15 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's adorable family photos

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters

The Olivers have shared occasional family photos from the home, including a cosy memento of time spent snuggling around the fireplace and the special moments when the family come together to celebrate birthdays.

Jools uploaded this sweet selfie on Monday night

At the start of the year, Jools gave fans a glimpse inside their home during New Years. "The 'Games Master' [heart and sparkle emojis] xxx Happy New Year," Jools wrote alongside a lovely picture of her youngest son River.

Jamie, meanwhile, posted a selfie with his wife. "HAPPY NEW YEAR folks… lots of love from me, Jools and the little & not so little ones to you and your family…wishing you all the very best for 2023," he told his fans.

"To health and happiness to you all… I'd like to thank you all for your amazing support and kindness this year (never taken for granted) I've met some really incredible people this year & learned lots of new skills and I have massive gratitude for my wonderful family, amazing friends and dear work team….

"Thank you all so much xxxxxx in 2023 I’m going to work very hard to bring you some really positive, useful work that I hope gives you and many much joy and use…..big love jamie xxxxxxxxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.