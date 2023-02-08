LeBron James' wife and three kids celebrate him as he breaks NBA's all-time scoring record The Lakers star broke a record previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James has been, throughout his twenty year basketball career, proving he is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but he reached new highs on February 7th when he broke the sports organization's all-time scoring record, an honor previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 39 years.

The Lakers star was playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder when broke the record on a fadeaway 2-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter.

There to support him was the previous record-holder himself, as well as plenty of celebrities, but most importantly, he had his wife and kids watching him make history.

LeBron has a love story as epic as his career, and he and his wife Savannah have been together since they were in highschool, both hailing from Akron, Ohio.

The two tied the knot in 2013, when he was 28 and she 26, hosting their wedding in San Diego, California.

Promptly after LeBron was celebrated for his record-breaking game – the Lakers lost to the Thunder 133-130 – Savannah appeared in a montage video from the team to celebrate the moment, where she said: "I am so proud of you. I witness day in and day out the hard work, the sacrifice and the professionalism that you put into this game every day. I know that this was not something you set out to do, but you've done it and you should congratulate yourself, you should celebrate yourself.

LeBron had his three kids, his wife, and his mom by his side to celebrate

"You deserve all the respect. It couldn't be happening to a better, more dedicated person. I love you."

The pair have three kids together, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., eighteen, Bryce Maximus, fifteen, and Zhuri Nova, eight.

The James Gang with a beautiful message to LeBron James 💜 pic.twitter.com/3iChNILeLc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2023

Savannah had a heartfelt and supportive message for her husband of ten years

His two sons have expressed an interest in following in their father's footsteps, and the father-of-three is eager for it to happen.

Just last year, discussing his own future in basketball, LeBron maintained at the very least he would wait until he could share a professional court with his son before retiring – which could be as soon as the 2024-2025 season, telling The Athletic: "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be."

