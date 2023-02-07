Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host was elated for Maria Menounos, who has previously hosted the show

It's a happy day over at Live! With Kelly and Ryan, after Maria Menounos brightened everyone's day with exciting news.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were elated to be witnesses to the star's public announcement that she is expecting her first child with husband Keven Undergaro.

The couple have been married since 2018, though they dated for over ten years before getting engaged, and have had a decades-long journey of trying to expand their family.

Maria appeared on Live! on February 7th to reveal the exciting news, announcing it when she was explaining that she and her husband had moved up an upcoming trip to Greece because of the incoming birth of their baby.

"Oh my god!!" Kelly promptly exclaimed upon hearing the news, clapping and looking over to Maria's husband, Keven, who was sitting in the audience.

The expectant mom continued: "I'm glad to share it here first because you guys are my family, you guys have been on the journey, and I'm so grateful," tearing up at the end. The star has been a frequent guest host and featured guest on the show.

Maria was promptly flooded with well wishes

"I'm super excited," she said, after Ryan asked how she is feeling, and after Kelly pointed out how long she has been trying to have a baby, she confessed it had been nearly a decade.

"We've done everything, " she explained, adding: "Literally everything, you know. They've tried to get me pregnant, that didn't work, Keven had a surgery, that didn't work. He's hung me upside down like a chicken, that didn't work," before Kelly quickly warned her: "Maria! Your dad is here!"

Maria and Kelly have worked side by side for over a decade

She also opened up about what the surrogacy process has been like for them, revealing that Kim Kardashian and Zoe Saldaña, who also have kids thanks to surrogacy, were a huge help.

Last but certainly not least, she gushed about her and Keven's surrogate, telling the two hosts: "We're just so so grateful, because these people really help you bring life forward, and without them we wouldn't have been able to do this. Our surrogate and her family are literal angels. I'm so grateful that we're gonna have this extended family that our baby will be a part of."

