Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin had just one question to ask upon waking

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin asked doctors "did we win?" when he began communicating, days after his cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Doctors told reporters on Thursday during a press conference that Damar had begun writing as a form of communication, and that his physician responded: "Yes, you won the game of life."

"We were in the situation where we could let him wake up as his body healed," Dr Timothy Pritts said during a Thursday press conference.

"Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. I can clarify he did not speak but he communicated in writing. He’s unable to speak as he has a breathing tube in. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, 'Yes, you won. You won the game of life.'"

Damar's agent, Rob Butler, had previously told CNN that the safety has been holding hands with his family, and the Buffalo Bills also shared an update, writing: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received," they concluded.

Damar fell to the ground after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins

Damar remains in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest nine minutes into the game on January 2, 2023. The NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the tragic moment when the 24-year-old tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins toward the end of the first quarter.

After the tackle Damar initially got to his feet but quickly fell on his back. The game was halted and the athlete received on-field medical attention before being taken to hospital in an ambulance at 9.25pm local time.

Damar's rep Jordan Rooney explained on Tuesday morning that the player had been "sedated" after a breathing tube was placed in his throat.

The Bills kneel in prayer

"The family is in good spirits, we're just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"His family is strong, supportive. Obviously, they are worried. Damar is very close with his family."

