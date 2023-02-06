Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini selfie from day off tour The singer is on tour until March

Carrie Underwood has shown off her effortless style and wonderful looks yet again by posting a laid-back selfie on Instagram this Sunday.

The award-winning singer songwriter posted the photograph to her Instagram story to show off how much she was enjoying a short 24 hour break from the second leg of her 'The Denim and Rhinestones' tour.

WATCH: Carrie's adorable sons cheer her on as she takes to the stage on tour

Loading the player...

In the picture, the 39-year-old can be seen wearing a gorgeous deep pink bikini top with a black and white chequered cord as she lies back on a comfortable looking grey sun lounger. And despite the fact this was a pretty casual snapshot, Carrie's hair and makeup still shone, as did her sun-kissed skin.

"Day off laziness…" the American Idol winner captioned the Instagram story.

Carrie in her beautiful bikini

But the star was determined to show that she wasn't just lounging around in the sun all day during her time off. Taking to her Instagram story twice more later on Sunday, she added two photos of some baking she'd been up to.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's little piece of home while she embarks on tour away from family revealed

MORE: Carrie Underwood dazzles with latest round of sultry outfits while on tour

"Don't worry, I still made bread!" she added in one of the photo's captions, along with a love heart emoji. This additional photo showed that Carrie had been busy baking a lovely looking loaf, meanwhile the second showed off what looked like a deliciously fragrant garlic and rosemary flat bread.

Carrie was proud of her baking success

It's no surprise that Carrie is still keen to keep active while enjoying her day off. The super-busy mum of two (with husband Mark Fisher) is not just a successful singer, but also the proud owner of her very own fitness app – Fit52.

MORE: Carrie Underwood is the envy of many in new workout video as she embraces the new year

And while baking bread does not currently feature on any of her workout regimes, it's surely got to be just another activity keeping the star so impressively in shape.

And she'll need to be, as Carrie's tour diary is jam-packed all the way until April, with the star ready to start performing regularly at Las Vegas again soon after.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.