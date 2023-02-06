Salma Hayek wows in low-cut dress despite battling fever

Salma Hayek proved she's ever the professional, working through illness when promoting her new film, Magic Mike The Last Dance.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the 56-year-old actress looked sensational as ever, posing in a series of elegant low-cut dresses, despite the fact she was battling a mystery illness.

WATCH: Inside Salma Hayek's super-private family life

Loading the player...

GQ reported that during their interview, Salma was attempting to cure a fever with the help of an assortment of remedies designed to ward off the illness that she had been battling for the last few days.

Salma did not say what she had come down with, but the remedies included tissues, herbal teas and for a hit of vitamin C, known to ward off colds, a platter of tangerines.

Image: Ashley Olah

It's no surprise that the actress has become unwell, following a busy period promoting her latest film, which has seen her walk several red carpets.

She told GQ she began feeling unwell at the Golden Globes, when she was pictured wearing a sensational silver dress. The actress claimed she could tell she was coming down with something at the event, but struggled on.

Salma Hayek looked sensational at the Golden Globes

Anyone who was dazzled by Salma at the awards ceremony would struggle to tell she was unwell, with her complexion glowing as always.

Compliments poured in for her sparkling look on social media. "Always gorgeous," one fan reacted, while another said: "Absolutely stunning." A third noted: "Most gorgeous dress of the night," and a fourth commented: "Love her dress it's stunning."

Salma's fans are equally excited to see her appear in Magic Mike The Last Dance, which is set to be the last in the franchise. The synopsis for the final ever film reads: "Mike Lane takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida."

Salma's entrance then comes in: "Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse. And an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape."

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.