Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's unearthed wedding gift leaves fans totally speechless The couple tied the knot in 2003

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay have been married since 2003 - but they still managed to surprise fans on Monday when Vernon shared a slightly unusual portrait of the happy couple.

Taking to Instagram, the former model, 48, posted a snapshot of a questionable portrait in which Vernon can be seen hugging his wife, Tess.

Sharing the loft discovery with his followers, Vernon captioned his photo: "Loft deep dive. Found this wedding gift. Nice…"

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on the post, with one quipping: "Why do you have a picture of Noel Fielding hugging your wife?" whilst a second penned: "I think it's fair to say you look better in real life."

Vernon shared the photo on Instagram

"Wowzer!!!" remarked a third shocked fan, and a fourth added: "You are both lovely people, but for the love of god put it back in the loft."

Tess and Vernon have been married for close to two decades – and later this year, the loved-up duo are due to celebrate their milestone 20th wedding anniversary.

Tess and Vernon on their wedding day

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Tess opened up about her relationship with husband. "20 years we've been married this year," she explained. "We celebrate our 20th anniversary in September, what am I going to get him?"

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter also shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying: "We still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about, we still have a real laugh.

The duo exchanged vows in 2003

"I see when his name comes up on his phone, I'm like 'yay'. We have a good laugh, he's always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen. Never a dull moment."

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4 and they got married on 12 September 2003 at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

They are now doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13.

