Tess Daly shares rare look inside family home as she celebrates 'hero' husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly, 54, took time to celebrate her "hero" husband Vernon Kay, 49, after he ran an ultra-marathon and raised over £5 million for Children in Need.

The BBC Radio 2 star ran from Leicester to Bolton - a distance of 116 miles - over four days.

"Absolutely gutted not to be at the finish line not to cheer you on today @vernonkay! (am at Strictly) BUT what a moment, what an achievement, I am SO PROUD of what you’ve done," Tess penned on Instagram in an emotional post.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's love story

"The generosity and support shown by everyone that has so kindly donated and those who have come out to support you along the way has been beyond wonderful and I know it’s kept you going (and me too), love you to bits Vern, you’ve got this!" she added.

Upon Vernon's return, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess showed off a rare corner of her family home on Sunday, which was decked out with decorations in Vernon's honour.

© Instagram Tess prepared a selection of surprises for her husband Vernon

In the photo shared to her IG Story, Tess showed off a sleek silver refrigerator and ornate crystal chandelier which was hung over a large island in the kitchen. From candles to bunting, cards to Champagne, the chic marbled kitchen counter was flooded with gifts ready for Vernon's return home.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, reunited for the first time after Vernon's efforts on Sunday after Tess was unable to support her husband in person due to her TV commitments.

© Getty Tess rushed to support her husband after his Children in Need efforts

When she's not lighting up the Strictly ballroom in glitzy outfits beside co-host Claudia Winkleman, Tess finds solace at her beautiful family home in Buckinghamshire.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon share a beautiful family home in Buckinghamshire

The six-bedroom property boasts more than enough space for Tess and Vernon to raise their teenage daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon have a gym at their property

With the addition of a luxurious marbled bathroom, a state-of-the-art home gym and a hotel-worthy swimming pool, the star's idyllic household is more than impressive - and they even share their sprawling outdoor space with two Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.