Tess Daly delights fans with rare photo of daughter during family getaway Strictly presenter Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay enjoyed a Brighton getaway

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have started their 2023 off with a small break to Brighton alongside their daughter and Tess captured some magical moments.

REVEALED: Strictly host Tess Daly's real name

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared a collection of snapshots from her time in the coastal city, including a sunset photo where she cuddled up to her beau. The pair were appropriately dressed for the cold January weather with Tess in a black puffer coat and Vernon styling out an oversized thick jacket with a white scarf.

WATCH: Vernon Kay sends sweet message to daughters Phoebe and Amber

Loading the player...

She also posted a sweet family moment where Vernon and one of her daughters gazed over the side of the pier observing something in the waters below.

WOW: Tess Daly sparkles for Strictly Come Dancing final in showstopper thigh split dress

PHOTOS: Tess Daly amazes in stunning vibrant green ensemble

Several other photos that Tess shared saw the host posing in the setting sun, with another seeing Vernon walking along the stony shores.

In her caption, she joked: "Walking off the 2 weeks of Christmas food with a little trip to Brighton with the fam."

Fans hailed the photos as "gorgeous" as one penned: "Happy New Year to you both. Stay warm it's freezing in the rain."

Tess and her family headed to Brighton

A second commented: "Looking beautiful both love you loads," while a third added: "Nice and cosy. Hope you all had a great time. See you in 2023 team V&T."

Others revealed that they had seen the family unit during their day out, but decided not to "intrude" on their private moments.

SHOP: Strictly's Tess Daly's classy party season jumpsuit is flying off the shelves

PHOTOS: Strictly's Tess Daly has a total Barbie moment in bodycon dress

Tess and Vernon recently enchanted fans as they looked back on their gorgeous wedding day in 2003, with the mum-of-two sharing some photos from their nuptials.

Modelling a strapless Marina Adanou gown with a fitted waist and full skirt, Tess accessorised with a sparkly bag that matched her tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Tess and Vernon share two daughters

The first snap, taken shortly after their ceremony, showed the TV star fixing Vernon's tie while he smiled at the camera wearing a cream suit by Alexandre Savile Row. The newlyweds stood next to a VW camper van painted with the words 'Just Married.'

Tess' intricate hairstyle was revealed in the second snap as she turned away from the camera while cutting the show-stopping four-tiered wedding cake. She sported a low bun interspersed with delicate white flowers.

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly is a vision in seriously bright figure-flattering dress

WOW: Strictly’s Tess Daly looks unrecognisable with platinum hair in rhinestone bustier

"22 years of valentines," Tess captioned the photos, and her followers quickly commented on the romantic throwbacks. "Stunning pictures. Memories that last eternally," wrote one, and another added: "Wonderful photos and memories. You both look so happy!! Gorgeous family."

Meanwhile, several of her followers noted that the couple have barely aged a day since their nuptials. "You don’t look much older. How? Vern as well," remarked one, and a second added: "How come neither of you have changed!?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.