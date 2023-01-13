Tess Daly delights fans with unbelievable photo alongside husband Vernon - and you won't believe it The Strictly Come Dancing host and ITV star share two daughters

Tess Daly delighted fans on Thursday after she shared a hilarious throwback photo alongside her husband Vernon Kay.

The couple were spotted on the red carpet posing up a storm at the Q magazine awards in 2002 and, as pointed out by the Strictly Come Dancing host, 53, she and her beau appear to be sporting rather similar hairstyles.

Captioning the post, Tess hilariously penned: "Throwback to that time me and Vern had the same haircut [laughing face emoji], #TBT." In the photo, the husband-and-wife duo's tresses feature dramatic sweeping fringes - bang on trend for the early 2000s!

Tess and Vernon had a twinning moment!

The comparison sparked friends and fans of the couple to flood the comments section with messages.

Fellow Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman replied with a string of love-heart emojis and the word: "genius".Strictly professional Carlos Gu added: "Looking fabulous then and now."

One fan wrote: "Love this! #couplegoals." A second penned: "Love this! Neither of you have aged one bit! Beautiful."

The family headed to Brighton after Christmas

The fabulous photo came just one week after Tess shared the stunning details of her and her family's magical post-Christmas trip to Brighton.

The string of photos saw the Daly-Kay clan captured in a number of stunning sunset snaps as they walked along the beach.

Tess and Vernon share two daughters

She also posted a sweet family moment where Vernon and one of her daughters gazed over the side of the pier observing something in the waters below.

Others saw Tess and Vernon cuddled up together wrapped up in warm coats for a cosy photo. In her caption, she joked: "Walking off the 2 weeks of Christmas food with a little trip to Brighton with the fam."

The happy couple married in 2003 after dating for two years. The following year they welcomed their eldest daughter Phoebe, 18, and their youngest daughter Amber, 13, five years later in 2009.

