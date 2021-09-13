Tess Daly treated fans to an intimate glimpse of her wedding day as she marked her 18th anniversary with husband Vernon Kay on Sunday.

Sharing a screenshot of a framed photograph of the moment they shared their first kiss as husband and wife, the Strictly Come Dancing host gushed: "18 years ago today…"

The couple, who are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples, tied the knot in September 2003. They are doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 12-year-old Amber.

For their ten-year wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity last year.

During a chat with HELLO! back in January, Tess opened up about their wedding renewal. "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

The Strictly host shared this unseen wedding snap

Sharing more details, Tess added: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me.

"I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.' He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

The celebrity couple tied the knot back in 2003

On how they may celebrate their 20th anniversary, Tess concluded: "It was overwhelmingly special and memorable. He did very well there. I couldn't believe they were all there and this was really happening. It was very special and a wonderful way to mark ten years. What's he going to do when it's 20 years? I think that's two years away."

