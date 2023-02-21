Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's major life change ahead of first baby's arrival The Strictly stars are set for a big upheaval

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are expecting their first baby together. But ahead of that major life change, the stars are set for another big upheaval – moving house!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Janette and Aljaz revealed their happy news and they also announced that they are leaving their London flat imminently to put down roots in Cheshire.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," admitted Alijaz. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

As well as it being the perfect place to raise their future bundle of joy, the couple have famous friends nearby to their new home as fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson live in Cheshire too. "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," says Janette.

Janette fell pregnant after two years of trying to concieve

Gemma is also pregnant, and she already has a toddler called Mia so she will be the ideal person to offer up advice for first-time mum Janette.

Plus, Aljaz is already a doting uncle to his sister's two children, so being around little people will be nothing new for the happy couple.

The stars are leaving their London home behind

Re-decorating is in the forefront of the expectant mum's mind, and she even revealed that they'll have a helping hand when it comes to the design of their new home. "We're working with an amazing interior designer who’s going to help with the nursery and making the house feel like home," Janette said.

The stars filmed lots of content in their London home, including workouts in their modern lounge and revealing where they keep the precious Strictly trophy, so we hope to see lots of lovely updates from inside their new Cheshire abode. Good luck with the big move guys!

