Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share adorable baby photos for special occasion The former Strictly Come Dancing stars love their family!

Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are both devoted to their families and enjoy spending as much time with them as possible.

On Wednesday, the pro dancer and It Takes Two presenter shared their love for their young niece as they wished her a happy birthday and posted sweet photos of the little girl.

Aljaz's sister is a proud mum to two little girls, including young Tisa, who turned two years old on Wednesday.

WATCH: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with adorable baby video after family reunion

The adorable tot was immortalised on Instagram, with Aljaz posting an adorable image of himself and his niece grinning for the camera.

In the snap, the dancer held up the little girl, who wore a sweet white dress. The image was captioned: "Birthday Girl", alongside cake and celebration emojis.

Not to be outdone, proud auntie Janette posted the cutest picture of her niece sitting outside on a chair carved out of a log, wearing sweet pink leggings and a floral top and looking into the distance.

Aljaz posted a sweet message for the birthday girl

The caption read: "Happy Birthday. It's Tisa's birthday today! Cannot wait to be reunited. Love you [heart emoji]."

Janette and Aljaz don't yet have children of their own but the couple have publicly discussed the prospect of starting a family in the past, including in February 2021, when Janette addressed whether they want children during an appearance on Loose Women.

Janette also paid tribute to her beloved niece

The pair, who have a devoted fan base, shared last month that they were making another big change to their lifestyle. It's a busy time for Janette, who is currently hosting the Strictly live tour and recently posted a video of her husband visiting to surprise her.

On tour this year are 2022's stars Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West, along with professional dancers Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, Nancy Xu, Nikita Kuzmin and Dianne Buswell.

The dancers are joined by judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

