Jon Hamm engaged to girlfriend Anna Osceola: all we know about their relationship The Mad Men actor has been dating the fellow actress since 2020

Congratulations are in order for Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola, who is now officially his fiancé!

After two years of dating, the actor and his costar in 2022's Confess, Fletch are engaged, People reports.

The two reportedly met back in 2015 while on the set of Mad Men – Anna had a small role in the series finale – though they weren't romantically linked until 2020.

While neither of them have Instagram pages, and Jon has remained largely mum on the subject of his relationship, they have several red carpet appearances together.

Still, the actor did open up about his love life in a rare candid interview with Howard Stern back in September of 2022, during which he opened up about having to work through a lot of trauma in order to see himself getting married.

"Could you ever commit to one woman, be married?" the radio show host asked, and he didn't hesitate with his response, insisting: "Yes. I've never been married, but I could for sure."

The couple have known each other since Jon's Mad Men days

He explained: "This is all part of what I'm saying, this is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable with." Then he added: "I'm in a relationship now and it's comfortable, it's a feeling… Taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

Detailing the work he had to do on himself and his mental health in order to be open to a relationship, Jon said: "It has also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all this stuff with my therapist and unpacking all of that trauma," admitting that early trauma blocked a lot of his availability and vulnerability when it came to love.

The actor had hinted at his marriage plans last year

However, he maintained: "It has made the relationship I'm in now more meaningful, and opened up the possibility of being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness…"

Prior to his relationship with Anna, Jon was in a long term relationship with Jennifer Westfedt for eighteen years, from 1997 to 2015.

